Downtown Vernon Association hosting End of Summer Party this Saturday

Photo: DVA

Celebrate the end of summer this weekend in downtown Vernon.

The Downtown Vernon Association is hosting an End of Summer Party, Saturday at the Civic Plaza.

The DVA's Peter Kaz says there will be three live bands, food trucks, lawn games, and more.

Home Stretch will play at 11 a.m., followed by Headway at 12:30 p.m., and the Kris Anders Band at 2:30 p.m.

"It's the last Saturday of summer and the forecast is looking good," says Kaz. "We want to wave goodbye with a carnival atmosphere."

The downtown plaza on 30th Avenue ended early this year due to heat and wildfire smoke, so Kaz says "we wanted to take some of the bands that have missed out on performing and give them a venue."

In between the music, Evan the Juggler will perform and Kaz will be asking game-show-style questions of the audience for the chance to win Downtown Dollars redeemable at DVA member stores.

The event is free to attend, but the food bank will be on site and accepting donations.