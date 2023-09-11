Residents push for safety, drainage improvements on Westkal Road

Photo: Google Maps

Westkal Road residents will push Coldstream council this evening for upgrades to their street.

Residents between Kick Willie Loop and Kalamalka Road have petitioned council, calling for drainage and road repairs.

"Westkal Road is in a very poor state of repair. Potholes are a common site, the asphalt is crumbling along the edges, the speed bumps are poorly marked, parking is limited, and there are not enough storm drains along the roadway. Without a curb system and improved drainage the situation will only get worse," their petition states.

Spokesperson Stuart Cox will address council this evening.

He says Westkal has received improvements to south of Kick Willie, and that with the popularity of the Okanagan Rail Trail and Pumphouse Beach, the end leading towards Kal Beach needs similar treatment.

Residents say the narrow roadway is confined by the rail trail and Kalamalka Lake and that without storm drains, drainage is an issue.

It also has no pedestrian walkway, and Pumphouse Beach traffic has no parking or drop-off area.

Coldstream's 2004 roadway plan states: "Improvements to the design of the corridor should be considered that will both accommodate the travel demand while respecting the unique characteristics and constraints that exist at this location."

It calls for storm drains and a sidewalk along the north side of the road, an improved parking/drop-off area around Pumphouse Beach, speed bump improvements, and better rail trail signage.

"Many feel that our area of Westkal Road has been neglected for far too long. It became apparent that road safety is a major concern, and I heard many stories of close calls between cyclists, pedestrians, pets, and traffic," Cox says in a letter to council.

Coldstream is currently developing a Head of the Lake Plan for the area around Kal Beach between Pumphouse Beach and Kalavista Boat Launch.

"Since any changes to the Head of the Lake will greatly affect residents on Westkal Road, now would be the appropriate time to address some of the issues we face living in this area," says Cox.