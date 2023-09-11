Vernon's Alexanne Lepage earns 2 gold, 1 silver at World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships

Photo: Swimming Canada

Vernon's Alexanne Lepage has won two more medals at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Lepage won Canada's first gold at the meet on Thursday, in the 100-metre breaststroke.

The 17 year old also won gold in the 200-metre breaststroke and silver in the 4x100 medley relay over the weekend.

Lepage, a member of the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club, became the fifth-fastest Canadian woman of all time with a blistering time of 1:06.58 in the 100 metres.

She then set another scorching pace in the 200 to win her second gold in a time of 2:24.70.

Canada finished the meet third in the medal standings, with Lepage earning Canada's two golds. Canada also collected three silver and eight bronze medals.

"I'm overwhelmed," Alexanne's mother Alison said Friday, after her first medal. "It's just fantastic, she's seen such a phenomenal improvement."

Alexanne will be be going to the University of Calgary next year on the swim program and will also be studying to become an engineer.