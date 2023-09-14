Annual Vernon-Coldstream Thanksgiving food drive looking for donations

Photo: bctfooddrive.org

Canvassers will be making their rounds in Vernon and Coldstream over the next week or so, reminding residents about the 12th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Volunteers with the food bank will be dropping off fliers to as many homes as possible throughout Greater Vernon, containing instructions for pick up.

“The same volunteers will then return between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 23 to pick up any food donations that have been left out,” organizers says.

Any donations that are not collected by 1 p.m. should be dropped of at either Save on Foods in Village Green Mall or Polson Place Mall

The food bank is looking for all food donations, but especially the following high-priority items:

Canned tuna and salmon

Sugar

Rolled oats

SideKicks

Pancakes and syrup

Canned fruit

Flour

Rice

Instant noodles

Jello

Perishable food items cannot be accepted.

Vernon and Coldstream residents donated more than 38,500 pounds of food during last year's drive, and executive director of volunteer services Uriah Kane hopes to beat that number.

For more information about the drive, visit bctfooddrive.org. Anyone looking to volunteer can call Kane at 250-550-0182.

Last year, the value of support and food collected across B.C. was estimated at $1,350,000.