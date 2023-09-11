Volunteers wanted at Vernon Volunteer Fair Sept. 23

Photo: Nexus BC

Calling all volunteers – the Vernon Volunteer Fair returns Sept. 23.

More than 30 local non-profit groups and seniors housing providers will gather at the Schubert Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Saturday.

“The Vernon Volunteer Fair is a fantastic way to match volunteers who are wanting to make a difference with organizations that make our community a great place to live,” says Lee Brinkman with NexusBC Community Resource Centre.

Brinkman says the pandemic impacted both volunteer programs and volunteers.

“Many organizations are still resurrecting pre-pandemic programming, and have struggled to build back their volunteer support. If there is ever a time to volunteer, it is now.”

Brinkman explains that the need for volunteers is great, and volunteering can be a good way to build community.

Volunteering can be good for mental stimulation by keeping you busy and feeding your curiosity.

There’s volunteer positions for all kinds of interests, from the North Okanagn Literacy Society to the Family Resource Centre, Okanagan Science Centre, Special Oklympics BC, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, and more.

To find more information about the free fair ,visit nexusbc.ca or phone 250-545-0585.

“There is an opportunity for everyone to help out, even if you only have a couple hours a week, or are looking for project-based jobs. The need is great.”

The community resource centre is home to www.volunteervernon.ca, a platform to help you find or post a volunteer opportunity in the North Okanagan.