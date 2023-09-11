Hundreds of bikers support Santa's Anonymous at motorcycle fundraiser

Chelsey Mutter

Hundreds of bikers showed up in Lumby to support Santa’s Anonymous and its annual toy run, bringing donations for those in need.

The entirely volunteer run organization collects donations of toys and cash to provide families with toys all year round. The group focuses on the holiday season, but also provides gifts on birthdays.

President of Santas Anonymous Perry Wainwright says the event is the organization's major fundraising event for the year.

“The motorcycle toy run event brings in a lot of cash donations, and a lot of toys for us to go through the following year. This is our major event and we’ve been doing it for 35 years straight, with no stoppage…” explained Wainwright.

The toy drive had door prizes, hot dogs and hamburgers by donation, and, of course, Santa Claus on a motorcycle. To receive a ticket for door prizes, attendees brought a new toy to donate.

The door prizes were all donated, and the organization’s website has a full list of donors with links to their websites.

Also attending the event to talk motorcycle safety was the Injured Motorcycle Association.

Wainwright thanked all of the donors and the past president Rick Trehearne for all he’s done.

“A special thank you to Rick Trehearne, he’s done it for a lot of years,” said Wainwright.

Wainwright says parents or caregivers are able to come “shop” the toys they collect so they can get their children gifts right for them.

Those looking to get involved can visit santasanonymousnok.ca, those looking for gifts can phone 250-542-4448 and make an appointment.