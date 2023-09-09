Vernon Fire Rescue extinguishes dumpster fire, stops spread to nearby building

Photo: Joel Lemay Vernon firefighters were able to extinguish a dumpster fire before it spread to a nearby building.

Quick work from Vernon firefighters prevented a dumpster fire from spreading to a nearby building, according to the City of Vernon.

In a news release, the city said Vernon Fire Rescue was called to a report of a fire beside a building in the 2200-block of 40th Street on Saturday evening. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m.

Firefighters received reports of 15 foot high flames and dark black smoke coming from the site. Upon arrival, VFR confirmed two dumpsters were fully involved.

The flames were starting to spread to a nearby building, which has commercial units on the bottom floor and residential units above.

“Thanks to the good work of the crew, the fire was brought under control quickly and was fully extinguished with minimal damage to the building,” said Fire Chief David Lind in a statement.

“A quick and effective response from the first in engine company makes all the difference for this type of incident.”

The city said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and no residents have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.