Vintage BC video - from Big White summit to the after party

Vernon video historian Francois Arseneault is back with the 1,000th episode of his Reel Life Vintage BC videos.

In this episode, Arseneault digitized film that takes a look back at Kelowna's Big White ski village in 1979.

Captured by Hugo Koller, the Super8 footage is a look at life in the village, from sunrise at the top of the mountain to hot dog skiing during the days of the Crazy Canucks.

Architecture, fashion, ski lifts and snow cats give away the time period.

Big White has evolved over the past 44 years to become a major international destination.

"At 25 minutes, this episode is a bit longer than usual, but there's much to see, says Arseneault.

Arseneault's time machine is a far cry from the first consumer 16 mm motion picture film camera, the Kodak Model A, introduced in 1923.

Thousands of the cameras were in the hands of average people around the world by the 1930s.

"What they captured may have been ordinary then, but today has become wonderful," says Arseneault. "They are moments of life in much different times, before television, computers and the internet."

Arseneault started this YouTube channel three and a half years ago during the pandemic, an exercise to keep him busy and entertain friends and colleagues.

He dove into his 30-year collection of 16 mm films and began producing the short episodes, many of which you've seen on Castanet.

A thousand episodes later, he's covered 70-plus countries from 1923 to date, with an enormous variety of subject matter.

Many of the reels he collected since the early 1990s would otherwise have been tossed in the landfill. And he's always looking for more, restoring and preserving them for future generations.



"I'm merely the current custodian for these wonderful old reels," he says.



On occasion, some episodes have connected descendants of individuals captured on film.

"In 2021, a 65-year-old woman in Cadiz, Spain, saw footage of a young boy and girl in 1954, it was her older brother and herself as young children walking through the centre of Cadiz during the dictatorship of Franco. She contacted me, and now the family has a few moments of footage of her long passed on brother, footage they never knew existed," says Arseneault.

Check out more videos on Arseneault's YouTube channel.

If you have old film of B.C. or the Okanagan, email him at [email protected].