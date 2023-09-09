Vernon's older parks deteriorating, $1.73 million funding gap revealed

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon parks need a cash infusion to meet city and user expectations.

A report to Vernon council points to a funding gap of $1.73 million between current parks funding and what it deems necessary to deliver a "recommended level of service."

"Capital investments are being prioritized for new parks over existing parks," the report notes.

However, increasing the inventory of parks and parks assets increases operations and maintenance requirements.

"lf new parks are not accompanied with corresponding increases in operations and maintenance budgets, the stresses on existing budgets can lead to reduced maintenance (and reduced service levels) in existing parks," the report warns.

"Deferring maintenance and renewal of assets in existing parks increases the risk to service levels across the existing network of parks, which can lead to a city-wide decline in levels of service."

The draft Parks and Public Spaces Asset Management Plan seeks to define service levels using a three-star system, with the objective that all city parks meet at least two-star status.

Currently, $450,000 is allotted annually for capital lifecycle renewal. Optimal funding is seen as $1.28 million.

The report suggests a shift in focus from prioritizing investment in new parks, to prioritizing investment in renewing and maintaining assets in existing parks.

Modelling shows deterioration of assets and suggests current funding is "insufficient to maintain existing assets in a state of good repair, and that at these levels, the proportion of assets in poor to very poor condition will continue to increase."

The report recommends increasing operations and maintenance funding by $910,000 annually.

"While most of the asset network is in fair to very good condition, approximately 21 per cent or $11 million of the assets by replacement value are in poor to very poor condition.

"Based on condition, these assets have a high likelihood of failure. ...Overall, the city's parks and public spaces assets are currently close to a state of good repair, indicating they are meeting current needs but are aging and may require attention."

While the report notes the city has been proactive in preventative maintenance, operating assets "well beyond their expected life," it said that may be more expensive than replacement in the long run due to increased annual costs.