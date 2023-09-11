New Lakeview Park wading pool on track for June opening

Photo: City of Vernon

Construction on the Lakeview Park 'Peanut Pool' replacement is well underway.

The City of Vernon says the wading pool revitalization project is moving along, with the pool basin poured and piping installed.

Epoxy painting of the pool basin began this week.

"The pool gutters have already been painted. Pool perimeter drains have been installed, with the pool perimeter pads expected to be poured at the end of September or early in October," a report to city council states.

Pool mechanical equipment arrived Aug. 29. It will be installed in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the roof has been installed on the washroom/mechanical building, and finishing work is underway.

Testing and commissioning is scheduled for the last week of October, with occupancy scheduled for Nov. 3.

The splash pad design has been finalized, and site preparation work is underway.

Final commissioning and operating permit is expected from Interior Health in the spring, with the pool expected to open near the end of June.