Vernon RCMP superintendent to update council on decriminalization of hard drugs

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's RCMP superintendent will update city council Monday on the local effects of the decriminalization of hard drugs.

Supt. Shawna Baher said in February that decriminalization would leave police "powerless to stop open drug use."

"We are basically hand tied," Baher said at the time.

Since then, civic councils across B.C. have called for legislation that bans drug use in parks where children may be present.

Decriminalization in B.C. came into effect on Jan. 31 for a three-year trial period.

It allows up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA for personal use.

But it has had strong opposition from some quarters, despite health authorities' position that destigmatizing drug use can help the addicted on a path to sobriety.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon called the NDP's handling of drug decriminalization "reckless" during a visit to the Interior Provincial Exhibition last week.

Falcon said it has led to "widespread open drug use" and is a "disaster with no guardrails in place."

Toxic drug deaths are the second leading cause of death in B.C., according to provincial figures.

While public possession of liquor is banned under provincial liquor regulations, there are no similar rules that currently apply to drug decriminalization.

Baher previously said decriminalization won't address the toxic drug supply issue behind the overdose crisis in B.C.

"I don't believe this in itself will change the [opioid] crisis unless we do something about the toxic drug supply, and there's nothing being done about the toxic drug supply," she said.