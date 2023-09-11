Bylaw calls over homeless camps decline at Vernon parks

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Fire in Becker Park in June.

Despite concern over the number of homeless camps in Vernon parks, bylaw calls for service to two local parks have actually gone down.

Following discussion last month, city council sought additional information on the number of calls related to individuals sheltering overnight in parks.

Temporary overnight sheltering is prohibited in some parks, but not in others.

Overnight camping is prohibited in the 25th Avenue Linear Park, Cenotaph Park, Spirit Square / Civic Grounds, outside the Vernon Recreation Centre, Kal Tire Place / Kin Park, and Civic Memorial Park.

The Parks and Public Places Bylaw does allow for overnight shelter from dusk to 9 a.m. in all other parks.

Council sought more details on calls to Becker and Lakeview parks. Overnight sheltering is allowed in both.

Becker Park, in particular, has been a source of many complaints and several small fires.

City data shows that calls to both parks have declined over the past three years, however.

In 2021, there were 50 bylaw calls to Becker Park about overnight shelters. That decreased to 48 in 2022, and 27 so far this year.

Burning complaints were few: two in 2021 and 2022, and one this year.

Lakeview Park saw just one bylaw call since 2021.

"Bylaw compliance officers continue to work collaboratively with the RCMP to ensure individuals are not erecting temporary overnight shelters in Linear Park as well as other designated parks that prohibit this use," a report to council states.