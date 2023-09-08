Recreation facility rental fees to be hot topic Monday for Vernon council

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon council will discuss the touchy subject of recreation facility rental fees on Monday.

Council is expected to debate implementation of a recreation fee assessment that recommended increases while local user groups and non-profits that host events have said the fees are already too high and discourage public events that would benefit the community.

A large turnout of community groups is anticipated to attend the meeting.

A third-party fee review was conducted between March and June.

It compared Vernon to other communities, but never did stipulate where Vernon's fees fit in the price spectrum.

The review's recommendations included:

Hold recreation and park fee increases at CPI for 2024. Recommend a 5% increase for 2024

Establish a 2-year cycle for the fees and charges bylaw

Establish a discretionary grant process to assist groups in hosting major community events

Consider allocating a portion of regional hotel room tax funds collected in Vernon to enhance and maintain city facilities and amenities used for sport hosting tournaments and events

Consider charging higher fees for most-expensive fields to maintain, and less for least expensive

Review programs for premium and low-cost options

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce conducted its own survey on city rental fees, which found them to be a major discouragement to events and that costs were members' No. 1 concern.

The Vernon Farmers Market has seen its rental fee triple for the Kal Tire Place parking lot, and groups such as Vernon Winter Carnival and Funtastic have long complained about rental fees, with varying success in getting fee breaks out of council.

Council said in July it has heard the public's complaints, and user groups are eager to hear what council has to say.

Aside from rental fees, the review also recommends fee changes for recreation programs.

"Determining all operating costs to establish a baseline for facility rentals will be of extreme importance. Once this is determined, cost recovery goals and subsidy rates will follow. Once all of this information and data is collected, with council's direction, appropriate fees can be determined," a report to council states.

A final report is expected to be be presented to council in the spring.

"Determining the exact costs of operating for parks, fields, and facilities will ensure that appropriate fees are being levied to user groups," the report continues.

An a la carte option list is among the suggestions, which would see users choose additional amenities to build their own price.

The creation of an event co-ordinator position "will act as the main contact for all large-scale events and be the go-to person between city staff and the event renter."

The report notes the hotel room tax already supports parks and recreation facilities and community events with funding towards the event co-ordinator position, Sport & Culture Society of the North Okanagan to help attract and support events, and more than $100,000 in co-op marketing partnerships and event sponsorships.

ln addition, "Operations and Recreation Services also have money within their operating budgets to assist with events in the parks and facilities by donating in-kind services and facility fees required to run longstanding events."

Recipients include Vernon Winter Carnival, the Okanagan Military Tattoo, Canada Day Society, and Remembrance Day ceremony.