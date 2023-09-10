Vernon set to move ahead with two-tier recreation pricing

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon appears set to proceed with a two-tiered pricing structure for the use of recreation services.

The move comes in the wake of talks breaking down with the District of Coldstream and RDNO Areas B and C over cost sharing.

Council will review the proposed plan on Monday.

The cost of entry to facilities such as the recreation centre for non-Vernon residents has yet to be revealed, but a report to council says a new pricing and admission structure has been drafted.

"Under the proposed tiered fee structure, Vernon residents will receive a discounted rate for all recreation programs and services," the report states.

Locals would also get access to register for programs two weeks before non-residents.

Non-residents will have an option to pay an as-yet undisclosed fee to gain equal access.

The parties failed to negotiate a new recreation agreement by the June 30 deadline, and Vernon is moving ahead despite the RDNO and Coldstream expressing "disappointment" that further negotiations were rejected by the city.

The current deal expires Dec. 31.

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte previously said Coldstream and the RDNO made a "compelling offer ... significantly more than will be achievable through a two-tiered fee structure" and also that "increases in excess of 25 per cent are not achievable."

Vernon has said the increases are based on "hard costs" and it believes them to be fair.

Under the current agreement, Vernon pays 68.4 per cent of recreation funding, Coldstream pays 16.7 per cent, Area B 7.6 per cent, and Area C: 7.3 per cent.

Assessment value changes on which the funding is based would see that change as follows for 2024:

Vernon: 65.7 per cent

Coldstream: 17 per cent

Electoral Area B: 8.7 per cent

Electoral Area C: 8.6 per cent

This would see Vernon's contribution drop by $110,000, Coldstream's increase by $12,000, Areas B and C go up by $45,000 and $53,000, respectively.

The two-tier system is expected to require extra staffing.

"Other jurisdictions reported a significant drop in attendance upon implementation, which impacted revenues while operating costs remained constant. Staff anticipate reviewing and adjusting the proposed tiered pricing and access system annually," the report to council states.