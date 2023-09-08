Open houses seek input on design of Vernon's new Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

Public input is being sought on the design of Vernon's new Active Living Centre.

Two open houses will take place at Lakers Clubhouse on Cummins Road, Sept. 25 and 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The ALC's conceptual design was based on public consultation during the Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan and Active Living Centre Feasibility Study, and now residents have another chance to offer input.

"City council is committed to keeping citizens of Vernon involved in this project, which is being developed to serve the current and future needs of a continually growing and dynamic community," says project manager Doug Ross.

The open houses will be hosted by project team members, including Group2 Architecture, Clark Builders, Master Pools Inc., and the City of Vernon.

Representatives will be on hand to listen, answer questions, and discuss the ALC project.

In addition, there will be group sessions during the day Sept. 26. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Ross at [email protected] if they would like to be included.

"Although this is the first post-referendum engagement with the public, it won't be the last," says Ross. "If people are unable to attend any of these sessions, there will be other opportunities to provide input on the project in the future."

The ALC is currently in the pre-validation planning phase, during which time the project team is being formed and research is being done on similar types of recreation facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

The multi-purpose facility will include a new aquatic centre with 50-metre pool, a leisure pool, hot tubs, sauna and steam room, fitness centre, double gymnasium with multiple sport courts, a 150-metre synthetic walking/running track, and dedicated multi-purpose activity and program spaces.

It will take shape on the former Kin Racetrack site beside Kal Tire Place.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024 and the facility is anticipated to open in fall 2026.