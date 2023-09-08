Vernon's Alexanne Lepage wins gold at World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Israel

Photo: Swimming Canada

Vernon's Alexanne Lepage won Canada's first gold at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, on Thursday.

The 17 year old's come from behind win in the 100-metre breaststroke final makes her the fifth-fastest Canadian woman of all time with a blistering time of 1:06.58.

Lepage is a member of the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club.

"I couldn't really believe it. It's pretty crazy. I was already happy with my semis, but I had an even better second half in the final," Alexanne told Swimming Canada.

Her proud mom, Alison, says she has been watching excitedly from home.

"I'm overwhelmed," she said Friday. "It's just fantastic, she's seen such a phenomenal improvement."

Alexanne is no slouch academically, either. She'll be going to the University of Calgary next year on the swim program and will also be studying to become an engineer.

Alexanne came fourth in the 50m breaststroke earlier this week, and will be swimming in the 200m breast tonight. She'll also be competing in the 4x100 medley on Saturday.

Her mother thanked Kokanees head coach Jason Brockman and Kelowna Aquajets head coach Marc Tremblay.