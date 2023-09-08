Vernon Jubilee Hospital COVID outbreak now has 18 cases

Photo: Jon Manchester

A COVID outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital has grown by two cases over the past week.

The outbreak now has a total of 18 cases, an Interior Health spokesperson confirms.

Five of those are among staff, and 13 are in patients.

No deaths have been recorded.

This time last week, there were 16 cases, and four last Wednesday.

The outbreak is on the 2 East and 2 West wings at VJH.

Control measures are in place, "which include but are not limited to enhancing cleaning and disinfection, strengthening use of personal protective equipment, and allowing essential visitors only," IH says.