New spot fire northwest of Vernon now held: wildfire service

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

A small wildfire northwest of Vernon is now considered held.

That means it is not likely to spread under current conditions.

The BC Wildfire Service says two initial attack crews are working on the fire, with support from a bucket helicopter.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

A new spot fire sparked Thursday northwest of Vernon.

The BC Wildfire Service website lists the fire as uncontrolled, south of Highway 97, near Upper Gurney Creek.

It is believed to be lightning caused.

The fire was 0.1 of a hectare in size as of Thursday.

We'll have more details as they become available.