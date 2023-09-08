BC SPCA says dog found emaciated has 'heart of a lion'

Photo: BC SPCA

An emaciated dog found east of Enderby is recovering well, says the BC SPCA.

The animal protection society said the nine-year-old Labrador retriever mix named Fish came out of the woods near Kingfisher “bone thin and covered in sores."

Fish was picked up and brought to the Shuswap BC SPCA.

“He was so sad looking when the finder first saw him,” said Meranda Dussault, BC SPCA Shuswap manager.

“When Fish arrived, we took him right to the vet. He had a body score of one out of nine. An ideal body condition score is five.”

Dussault said Fish has been doing great since coming into the SPCA’s care.

Fish needed IV fluids to treat dehydration alongside a specialized diet and feeding schedule to get him gaining weight. The dog has gained ten pounds with the SPCA.

“We have watched him transform from a skinny, malnourished and wounded dog into a bright eyed, energetic and playful dog with the heart of a lion,” Dussault said.

He also underwent several tests to ensure his internal organs were functioning after starving for such a long period of time.

“We have to make sure he stays on the right path to recovery, so for the foreseeable future, he will be making regular trips to the vet clinic,” Dussault said.

“Fish still has a long way to go before he is totally healthy, but his progress so far has been remarkable.”

Dussault said the SPCA is focused on helping Fish regaining his weight, muscle and strength. He was starved for so long that he lost most of his body weight and muscle mass.

Once he’s gained enough weight — about ten more pounds — to safely undergo anaesthetic, Fish will require dental surgery. He has infected and broken teeth in his mouth.

Now that the dog has a “nice soft bed” to lay on, Fish’s sores and superficial wounds have healed.

“Fish’s eyes were glazed over and cloudy when he arrived in our care, now his eyes are bright and alert,” Dussault said. “He has such a powerful gaze. …It feels like he is looking right into your soul.”

Despite his hardships, Fish has a strong trust and bond to humans, according to Dussault. He’s a resilient senior dog who would curl up on your lap and loves to be with people.

“The biggest change in Fish is his energy level,” Dussault said, adding when he sees you, he wags his tail so hard his whole body moves.

“When he first arrived, he could barely find the energy to stand up, though his tail still wagged even when he was unable to get up to greet you. Now it’s like the puppy has come out in him, he could play outside for hours.”

Fish isn’t quite ready for adoption yet, he’s got a couple of weeks to go before that time.

“We would love it if Fish could find a foster home to continue his recovery,” Dussault said. “If anyone can give this amazing senior a temporary home until we can find him his forever home, we would be so grateful.”

Anyone wanting to foster the dog should know he’s an amazing fly catcher. Dussault said he can hunt and catch a fly like no other.

People wanting to donate to Fish’s emergency care can do so here.

Those interested in fostering Fish or adopting from the BC SPCA can visit its website for additional information.