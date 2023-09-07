Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board dismisses petition for removal of councillor

Photo: Splatsin Theresa Williams

A petition asking for an elected Splatsin councillor to be removed from council has been dismissed by the Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board, according to documents on the Splatsin website.

Coun. Theresa Williams’ removal was sought by Vikki Tronson. Tronson alleged Williams purposefully let a group of protesters into offices and meeting spaces in the Splatsin Development Corporation's building on April 17.

Tronson's petition claimed Williams unlocked and propped open a door for “several protestors, enabling them to enter and access the restricted areas of the building, interrupt business and harass [and] verbally abuse the board and staff."

"Theresa’s actions compromised the safety of all board members and employees of the SDC and her actions clearly violated the policies, procedures, codes, and charters of that a sworn oath was given," the petition said.

One day before the trial, Williams submitted a request for the case to be dismissed, arguing evidence used to support the petition was obtained illegally. The Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board said it wouldn't have dismissed the case on those grounds.

“In her evidence, the respondent has acknowledged to opening door(s) which allowed the demonstrators to enter a SDC board meeting, rendering reliance on the video for the sole fact-finding purpose of whether the respondent opened a door or not somewhat unnecessary,” the decision stated.

Williams said she left the board meeting for a smoke break when she opened a door for a band Elder, as is customary. A group of protesters followed after the Elder. Williams said she realized it was a group of demonstrators when one individual was beating a hand-held drum, something which traditionally means a protest is taking place.

Williams said she realized she made a mistake leaving the door open, and has apologized and stepped down from the SDC board.

According to the complaints and appeal board's decision, “the respondent says her unintended actions and her corrective actions thereafter do not warrant the harsh and onerous remedy of having her removed as councillor.”

The decision noted demonstrators had to have moved through several doors, some of which would have been locked, to enter the second floor meeting room. However, it’s not clear which doors were locked or were meant to have been.

According to the complaints and appeal board, Williams is found to have “unintentionally” let a group of protesters into the building as a “momentary lapse of judgement which, although is not condoned by the board, is one that is understandable in the circumstances which the respondent faced at that moment.”

The appeal board was to determine whether Williams' actions were so serious they warranted removal from council and a prohibition from running for eight years, as is band law.

“The board finds that the petitioner has not met the burden of proof to show that the respondent’s alleged actions or inactions are so serious to warrant removal from her position as councillor on any of the alleged grounds. The petitioner’s petition is thereby dismissed," the decision said.

Williams had been suspended from council since Aug. 3, a measure which was lifted immediately following the board's decision.