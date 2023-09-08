Judge denies dismissal of lawsuit over couple's social media bashing of contractor

Photo: Google Maps

Taking their beef with a contractor to social media backfired for a couple who sought to build in La Casa, and now a defamation case will be decided in court.

Peter and Kimberly Marschall hired JCB Contracting of Vernon in 2018 to build a home in the Westside resort community.

The parties signed a fixed-price construction contract for $306,000 plus tax, which included a signing fee of $31,000.

The couple also paid a deposit of $10,000 for costs associated with obtaining plans and surveys and other preliminary matters.

JCB then commenced construction, excavating the property and installing footings.

However, the Marschalls launched a series of angry posts in the La Casa Resort Owners Facebook Group months after a stop-work order was issued in March 2019 because a BC Hydro right-of-way restricted building height to 16.5 feet.

In May, the Marschalls decided they no longer wanted JCB to continue with the contract.

In September 2020, the defendants posted "unflattering comments" about JCB and principal Jason Barnett, claiming to have been "ripped off."

When Barnett became aware of the posts a legal letter was issued to cease and desist.

JCB said the posts were "untrue, disparaging, and had defamatory imputations." Barnett sought an apology and retraction. None was received, and the plaintiffs commenced legal action on Dec. 7, 2020.

The defendants denied the alleged defamation and filed a counterclaim seeking damages for misrepresentation, breach of contract, negligence, and conversion.

However, in a recent BC Supreme Court judgment in Vernon, Justice G.P. Weatherill denied the dismissal of the claim against Kimberly Marschall.

The judge said the post in question did not meet the bar to be considered an expression of public interest and that "Marschall has no valid defence such as justification or fair comment." As well, the post was likely to have caused serious damage to JCB's reputation.

Weatherill also denied costs, saying that matter will be decided by the trial judge.