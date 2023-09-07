Police swarm in Lavington over disturbance, report of gun proved false

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police converged on a Lavington neighbourhood Thursday for reports of a disturbance that was believed to have involved a gun.

RCMP and paramedics staged in the Learmouth area about 11 a.m.

The disturbance at a residence involved a person experiencing a mental health crisis, and "officers received information that a firearm was possibly involved, which prompted a large police response," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Police made contact with the individuals and, after further investigation, confirmed no firearm was involved."

There was no requirement for any further police involvement, says Terleski.