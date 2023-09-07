Alberta woman arrested in stolen car in Vernon after flight from police

Photo: Jon Manchester

An Alberta woman driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in Vernon, Tuesday.

About 9:30 a.m., RCMP received information about a stolen vehicle driving toward Enderby from Sicamous.

The Toyota Yaris had failed to stop for police in Revelstoke and was also involved in a collision in Sicamous, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

It was last seen heading toward Enderby from Sicamous on Highway 97A.

"In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle, and an RCMP Air Services unit was utilized to track the vehicle," Terleski says.

"The car continued to be driven dangerously along the highway into Vernon, where an officer from the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team safely intercepted and disabled it to prevent any further risk to the public."

The driver, 38-year old Brittany Lalonde of Alberta, was arrested without incident.

Lalonde has been charged with one count each of possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She was remanded in custody until a court appearance Friday.