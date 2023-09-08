Armstrong Regional Co-op's Fuel Good Day returns Sept. 19

Photo: Armstrong Regional Co-op

Fill up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-op's Fuel Good Day.

All ARC gas bars will be supporting a local non-profit or charity on Fuel Good Day, Sept. 19.

Ten cents from every litre of fuel sold will be donated, with each location supporting a different cause.

Armstrong Co-op gas bar will support the Armstrong Wetlands Association

Vernon Co-op gas bar on 32nd Street will support the North Okanagan Hospice Society

Vernon Co-op gas bar on 27th Street will support the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS)

Salmon Arm Co-op gas bar on 10th Avenue NE will support the Salmar Community Association

Salmon Arm Co-op gas bar on the Trans Canada Hwy will support the Shuswap SPCA

Cranbrook Co-op gas bar will support the Meant 2 B Loved Pet Rescue Society

"Once again, Fuel Good Day is providing the opportunity for us to work together with our members and customers for the benefit of our community," says Co-op marketing and sales manager Jason Keis.

"This is a great fundraiser that shows how small actions can have big impacts."

Since its launch in 2017, Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated more than $3 million to over 700 local organizations as part of Fuel Good Day.

On Fuel Good Day, representatives from each of the selected non-profits and charities will be on site to hand out information and answer questions.

There will also be draws and giveaways throughout the day.