Celebration of life this Saturday for longtime Vernon Santa

Photo: Contributed

A longtime Vernon resident known for playing Santa is remembered for his generosity.

John Mitschke died at Vernon Jubilee Hospital on June 27. He was 93.

Mitschke walked 36 blocks each day to volunteer at the Vernon courthouse, then continued his volunteer work at the Upper Room Mission.

"He loved children and donated all the money he made as Santa through the years and his entire estate to Variety, the Children's Charity of B.C.," his obituary states.

"What a wonderful life, no regrets, sorry I had to leave so soon," he is quoted as saying.

The farm boy was born July 10, 1929, in Langenburg, Sask.

His interest in radio led to him opening his own repair shop at the age of 14 and then installing studio and transmitter equipment at radio stations in Weyburn and Estevan.

Mitschke and his wife, Mary moved to Vernon in 1970, where he became a technical engineer for CJIB until his retirement in 1990.

He was predeceased by Mary in 2011 and his companion Jackie Johnson in 2020.

His friends at the Mission shared "many a smile and tear with him."

A celebration of life will be held at the Upper Room Mission on Saturday, at 11 a.m. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mission.