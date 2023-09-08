Downtown Vernon Learning Tour connects the dots on Indigenous culture

Tracey Prediger

Many of us can remember looking at a bunch of numbers on a page and not being able to figure out what the hidden picture was until we connected the dots.

That same fun of learning and uncovering, is the idea behind the Vernon District Immigration and Community Services Society's first Indigenous Learning Tour - Connecting the Dots.

“We’re excited to spread Indigenous learning not only to newcomers to Canada, but also the Greater Vernon community,” says Anetha Kashuba, community connections co-ordinator at VDICSS.

The society has partnered with more than a dozen community organizations and local businesses to advance reconciliation through interactive learning.

Orange dots can be found on the doors of the library, science centre and museum as well as 12 downtown businesses, for a total of 15 learning opportunities.

“They have QR codes that link to either a YouTube video or to accurate information,” says Kashuba.

You can learn about the word origins of 'Okanagan' and 'Kalamalka' and the stories behind Indigenous symbols.

“There is a story behind the orange shirt and there is a story behind red dress day, so my hope in educating the general public in these small things, like what’s a pow wow or what’s a smudge, (is) that people would come to understand a little bit deeper the beautiful culture of Indigenous people.”

Connecting the Dots runs for the month of September and culminates with National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The hope is that people will take advantage of the learning opportunity and work toward their own truth and reconciliation.

Kashuba says: “The more that learn about the 15 dots, the more we can all advance together in reconciliation and build a better relationship with the Indigenous people of whose land we reside on.”

Each location also has a gift basket up for grabs for anyone who participates and enters the draw.

Kashuba hopes to bring the initiative out from under VDICSS to include more businesses and community organizations for next year.

“We are not the only ones who are going to work toward reconciliation in our community. Maybe we’re the start, but we’re not going to be the end game.”