Forest Practices Board allows logging but urges dialogue on Rose Swanson plans

B.C.'s Forest Practices Board has denied an appeal of a decision to allow logging on Spallumcheen's Rose Swanson Mountain.

In an Aug. 15 decision, the board declined to appeal amendments to the BC Timber Sales forest stewardship plan – but it is encouraging public discourse on reaching an acceptable compromise.

That comes in response to public concern over the potential logging from the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society (FORSES) and others.

While timber harvesting will now go ahead, the board says "the local community has a significant interest in the future of the Rose Swanson Mountain area, with many people opposed to any timber harvesting there."

Forest Practices Board chair Keith Atkinson continues: "The government has an opportunity now to address the public's concerns by developing a new management plan that takes the local community's knowledge and input into account."

A management plan for the area developed in the 1990s was never updated and was automatically cancelled in 2006. "A new management plan that reflects the public's current perspective would be valuable to give clear meaning" to objectives for the mountain, Atkinson says in the decision.

"Local government, multiple non-profit groups and other individuals are focusing their efforts on protecting the Rose Swanson Mountain area. Thousands of people use the area each year for a range of activities including hiking, mountain biking, equestrian, summer and winter motorized sports, snowshoeing, wildlife viewing and others," he notes.

Despite this, he says: "In the board's view, BC Timber Sales' results and strategies represent a reasonable balance between timber harvesting and preserving recreation activities and values in the Rose Swanson Mountain area."

The plan divides the mountain area into two zones, with timber harvesting restrictions that apply to each.

Zone 1 includes the main trails and timber harvesting restrictions that "should result in little to no impact to recreation."

No timber harvesting will occur within 100 metres of Zone 1, except that necessary for "sanitation and salvage."

In Zone 2, "harvesting will be limited to low-impact silviculture systems and a maximum of 50% of the basal area can be harvested within 15 metres of a Zone 2 trail."

BC Timber Sales will be required to consider input from the public when it plans to harvest, at least 120 days before starting the work.

The plan also sets out a sensitive area management strategy.

Spallumcheen residents have been fighting the proposed logging since at least 2021.