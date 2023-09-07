Vernon senior says street problems improving, but she still fears for her safety

Photo: Google Street View

Residents of 27th Avenue say the situation with homeless camps and open drug use on their street is improving somewhat.

But it's still far from perfect.

Edie Samms says since fencing went up on a vacant lot across the street from her Creekside Village apartment and police and bylaw staff have stepped up patrols, things are quieter.

That follows disturbing incidents, including one in May in which three people physically threatened the 75 year old outside her building when she told them to move along.

A male resident of the building chased off the man and two women, and police were called.

Samms says it took an hour for police and bylaw to respond, and no charges were ever laid.

In another incident, a woman was peering in her ground floor windows and tried to get in through the patio door.

Samms fears "eventually there will be violence."

She says homeless people who camp around the culvert on Vernon Creek are not only living by the creek, "they are bathing in it, having sex in it, doing their daily constitutional ... it's disgusting."

She says she "lives in fear all the time."

Her concerns follow those of management at the Abbeyfield House seniors home beside the empty lot.

In July, Abbeyfield Society president Nicole Kohnert said the changing character of the neighbourhood could force the home to move.

Camp-dwellers even built a makeshift bridge across the creek to access the Abbeyfield property.

The linear park just around the corner on 25th Avenue is also a daily hangout for the street population.

Samms says she felt "belittled" when bylaw staff allegedly told her "That's what you get for living on Skid Row" after the threats incident.

She says non-residents of her building will often push random intercom buttons to get in and then sleep in the hallways.

"I don't feel safe here, and I can't afford to move," says Samms.