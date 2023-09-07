Mini-chuckwagon racer blames arena conditions for wipeouts at IPE

Contributed

A mini chuckwagon racer at this year's Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede says track conditions led to a spectacular wipeout at last week's fair.

Adam Degenstein's wagon flipped during a race Friday afternoon.

Degenstein ended up spending the night at the hospital, getting a CT scan. He suffered a bruised kidney, torn fascia on his right ribs, bruises all over his hips and neck, and shoulders out of alignment.

"It was obvious that it was the arena conditions," says Degenstein.

His wife, Kelly MacIntosh, says riding closely is the nature of the sport, and wasn't the case of the incident.

The wagons did not collide in the spill.

"There was some sort of divot at the end of the arena," says MacIntosh.

"Adams' wagon caught an edge and flipped ... it had nothing to do with how close he was to the other competitor. The worst of it was, because Adam flew out of the wagon to the outside, it conflicted with the other driver. Adam actually ended up on the ground right underneath him and the wheel horses, I think, and that caused the other driver to fall out as well," says MacIntosh.

Degenstein was not the first competitor to be injured.

He says another racer flipped and broke his shoulder on the first day of competition. That driver is the reason Degenstein was racing, as he replaced the injured man.

"They still hadn't fixed the conditions by Day 4, when Adam raced," claims MacIntosh.

Degenstein said racers don't typically get to inspect the track before competing. MacIntosh adds that competition moves so quickly that there wouldn't be time to flag track conditions to anyone.

MacIntosh says there were four racers that either "went over" or came out of their wagons during the fair.

Degenstein says the IPE track has been ideal for almost 20 years, but this was "the worst year we've ever seen."

"What looks like they changed was they didn't condition the base before the fair this year," he said.

"It looks like they just added footing in the middle and then harrowed around so the track had a slight crown to the whole arena starting from the centre, which gave us a disadvantage ... we already had a slight outside lean, so when you get up around 30 km/h with those little minis, any outside lean you have is quite dangerous."

Degenstein says he'll never race again due to his injuries.

Castanet has reached out to IPE management for reaction to the claims.