North Okanagan Hospice Society stage set for James Bond-themed fundraiser

Photo: NOHS

Bucket lists and Bond are front and centre for the North Okanagan Hospice’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Organizers have dubbed the black tie affair To Hospice with Love to match the James Bond theme.

NOHS has rejigged Bond movie titles to represent auction experiences that could equate to 'bucket list' items.

Hospice spokesperson Kevin Rothwell says the term bucket list became popular after the award winning 2007 movie of the same name, which starred Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman.

The main plot follows two terminally ill men on their road trip with a wish list of things to do before they 'kick the bucket.'

Writer Zackham is credited with coming up with the term after writing his own list of things he wanted to do before he died.

The fictional spy James Bond was not only known for being an international man of mystery, he also enjoyed many 'bucket list' adventures.

Eight James Bond inspired offerings will be auctioned off during the Sept. 23 event.

'Skyfall' will allow the highest bidder a tandem skydive, a paraglide experience, and 30-minute flight with the Snowflakes precision flying team.

Along with a live and silent auction, an online 50/50 draw is also planned.

Music will be provided by the Lake Monsters, an 11-piece band, and there will be a James Bond lookalike contest, champagne wall, and gourmet dinner.

Complete information on ticket sales and auction items can be found here.