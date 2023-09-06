Lumby house fire 'not suspicious' says fire chief

Photo: Nadine Cvd

A house fire in Lumby Tuesday is being deemed not suspicious, says Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

The cause of the fire is pending a determination, but following that, won't be released to the public.

Crews were called around 4 p.m. to the fire on Grandview Avenue.

Lumby Fire Department had 13 crew members respond, and received additional help from Lavington fire crews as well.

The fire was under control in about an hour, and firefighters remained, actioning hot spots.

Crews were on scene until about 9 p.m.

Clayton says the home has significant smoke and water damage.

“We did go back last night and first thing this morning for a fire watch to make sure there’s no hot spots and everything looked good,” said Calyton.

“The house did take significant damage, so it will take major restoration to make it livable,” said Cyayton.

Residents of the home are being supported by Emergency Support Services.

Meanwhile, friends are collecting clothes for the large family, with several children.

Any donations can be co-ordinated by emailing [email protected], according to a post on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page.