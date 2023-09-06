Drugs found on street prompt Interior Health advice on safe disposal

Photo: Nitah Hunter

A woman's discovery of street drugs left on a Vernon sidewalk has sparked a conversation about how to properly dispose of such things.

"Found and flushed. Please, people, if you find any kind of paraphernalia, dispose of it. Keep our streets clean and safe for our pets and little ones," Nitah Hunter posted in the Vernon Community Forum on Aug. 29.

She included a photo of a small, plastic-wrapped pouch of a white, powdery drug, likely cocaine.

While the drugs are already dangerous enough if a child or pet were to ingest them, with B.C.'s ongoing drug crisis, warnings are frequently issued that street drugs may contain lethal additives, from fentanyl to benzodiazepines, making it risky even for an adult to dispose of them.

How to do so prompted dozens of comments and reactions on the post, ranging from flushing, to throwing the drugs in the trash, turning them over to a pharmacy, or to police.

Even skin contact with fentanyl can potentially cause an overdose.

We asked Interior Health what to do if you find drugs on the street.

Turning them in to police is the recommended course of action.

"To safely dispose of drugs, we suggest picking up the substance with gloved hands, placing it in another plastic bag/container that can be sealed and then taking it to the RCMP for disposal, followed with thorough hand washing with soap and water right after," an IH spokesperson said in an email.

"It is not appropriate to flush drugs due to impacts on the water system."

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Terleski echoes that advice.

"Drugs or suspected drugs should be disposed of properly as directed and never into any water supply. If the person is unsure as to whether or not the item can be handled safely, it's best to give us a call, and we can make that determination," he advises.