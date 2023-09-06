Design work begins for Vernon Foundry, applications open for 10 more across BC

Photo: Jon Manchester Site of Vernon's upcoming FoundryBC centre.

As architectural and design work begins on Vernon's upcoming FoundryBC centre for youth mental health and wellness, the province has opened the application process for 10 more of the service hubs.

In July, the Ministry of Health announced a $75 million commitment over the next three years to enhance FoundryBC services across the province.

Vernon and Powell River locations were announced at that time, and with the opening of the application process the total will eventually rise to 35 across the province.

Vernon's location will occupy the 29th Avenue building that formerly housed the Salvation Army thrift shop.

Canadian Mental Health Association (Vernon) executive director Julia Payson says the project is in the design phase, and an upcoming capital campaign will be launched to make the centre a reality.

A donation of $1.55 million from the Foord Family Foundation funded the purchase of the site, and the province has committed a further $1 million. The capital campaign will fund the remainder of the project.

Meanwhile, CMHA Vernon is offering bridge services for youth until the centre can be built.

Payson expects the centre will open its doors in two years time.

It's estimated that 75% of mental health issues emerge before the age of 25.

To combat this, the province is accepting applications from more communities wishing to establish a Foundry centre of their own.

FoundryBC centres allow health authorities and community partners to work under one roof and provide free mental health supports for young people aged 12-24.

"Every young person in British Columbia needs access to health-care services that meets their unique needs, regardless of their location," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "Expanding the Foundry network will make it easier for young people and their families to get the help they need, right in their own community."

"We know young people in our communities are struggling with mental health, substance use and access to primary health care, and they need somewhere close to home, dedicated specifically to them, where they can turn for help," adds Minister of Child and Family Development Mitzi Dean.

Children and youth have faced unprecedented challenges over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, toxic-drug crisis and climate-related emergencies.

Foundry's provincial director for community, culture and connections urges interested communities to apply.

"We've heard numerous times from people using our services that they would have had nowhere to turn to for help if they didn't have a Foundry centre in their community," said Toni Carton. "It's undeniable that Foundry saves lives."