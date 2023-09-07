BC Cattlemen's Association GM says fires, drought impacting crucial grasslands

Photo: Facebook/Douglas Lake Ranch

Wildfires in the Shuswap and Thompson have burned up grasslands crucial for cattle grazing.

Kevin Boon, general manager of the BC Cattlemen's Association, says both drought and wildfires are impacting ranchers in the Interior, and throughout the province.

Boon has a farm near Falkland and says he's receiving calls from ranchers returning home after evacuations, looking for support.

He says the Rossmoore Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires have burned up trees, but also crucial grasslands.

It’s been a tough year for cattle ranchers. A severe drought affecting hay yields throughout the province combined with wildfires, leaving ranchers struggling to feed their animals.

Boon says some areas of the province are seeing hay yields as low as 25% of what they typically get, with the Interior seeing about 50% of the yield it normally does.

He says the South Central Interior is seeing the heaviest impact, as more irrigation is necessary here "to produce the hay that we need to get through the winter."

"However … there's been water curtailments put on some of these, and shutdowns, of our ability to irrigate some of these areas. So that is going to further exacerbate a situation of drought."

The province had previously introduced the access to feed program aimed to help connect farmers with feed providers. Boon describes it as a 'dating service' for producers and hay.

Boon and association members have been finding hay, but keeping costs low is proving tricky, he says.

"Northwestern states: Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, all have very good ample supplies of very top quality hay at reasonable prices. It's never going to be as cheap as what we can raise it at home, because we've got to pay for the transportation," he says.

Beef consumers shouldn't expect higher prices at the supermarket, however. Prices have already climbed from what he calls post-COVID inflationary costs, though he adds ranchers haven't seen those increases yet.

"This fall, we're actually seeing the highest prices we've ever seen, but we need it now because that cost of production just went through the roof," he explained.

"We were really anticipating and hoping to see some very good profits this year for the ranching sector. It's looking like that big profit or that profit and is probably not going to reach those guys. They'll probably be, again, at a breakeven or below breakeven point just because of the drought and fire situation and lack of feed."