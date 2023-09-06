City of Vernon communications manager departing to Alberta

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon's point person for communications is moving on.

Christy Poirier, manager of communications and grants, says her last day on the job will be Sept. 28.

Poirier has been the city's lead communications person for the past four years.

She and her husband are relocating back to Alberta, where she has accepted a new role.

"My time with the city has been nothing short of incredible," Poirier wrote in an email to local media.

"Over the last four years, we've seen a lot of positive change and growth in the community and I am leaving with a lot of gratitude for the things I've learned, the things I've experienced, and the strong relationships that have been built."

Poirier says the move is being made for "family reasons."

A recruitment process for a new manager of communications and grants will begin immediately.

In the interim, Josh Winquist will take the lead on media relations.