Homeless mom pleads for changes to secure safe and stable housing solution

Photo: Unsplash stock footage of camping tent (not actual home)

It was the night before what is supposed to be a celebrated childhood moment — the first day of kindergarten — but instead, a mother took to social media to share the milestone is marred because the family lives in a tent.

The mother’s post on Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) shares the roadblocks she's encountered during her her six-month search to prevent homelessness.

“Despite ticking all the necessary boxes, including being a domestic violence survivor who has stayed in multiple transition houses, and being approved rental supplements through the homeless prevention program, I find myself living in a tent with my child.”

The anonymous woman said she’s been approved for a rental subsidy, but when potential landlords learn she has a child, she’s “immediately turned down.”

In the comments section, one woman wrote, “Some day peeps will get 'homeless' and 'street people' are not the same but the common denominator....our system lacks resources for them.”

The anonymous poster gave appreciation for efforts made by “authorities” so far, but questioned a gap in the system when it comes to prioritizing applicants like herself.

“I am genuinely curious about the criteria and process used to determine priority for low-income housing applicants.”

She further questioned the current process asking, “Is there a way to ensure that individuals with urgent needs, such as survivors of domestic violence with young children, receive the attention and support they require?”

The Archway Society for Domestic Peace offers shelter to women fleeing domestic violence, but shelter is a temporary and doesn’t extend to long term housing.

Laurie Case works with Turning Points Collaborative Society, an agency which provides outreach service and housing options for people experiencing homelessness.

Case confirmed people are suffering because of the current housing crisis.

“We get hundreds of phone calls from people who are finding it hard to get rentals," she said.

“Given the housing shortage we are in, the competition to find secure housing is highly competitive, and the rental rates are extremely high."

She adds, “It’s a challenge these days for double income families to find affordable rentals, let along a single parent with a subsidy.

The evidence of a the local “housing crisis” is echoed by Coun. Kari Gares, who is pleased current council will continue to invest in housing strategies.

"We’ve purchased land and are partnering with non-profits…but homelessness is increasing at an astronomical rate.”

Gares said the current rental rate of less than one percent can’t be combatted by municipal efforts alone.

“We need all levels of government, developers and home owners to come on side,” Gares said.

The woman concluded her post with the hope her story can initiate conversations and drive change to encourage a review of the prioritization process for low income housing.

“By doing so, we can ensure that those who are most vulnerable and in desperate need of housing assistance are not ignored,” she wrote.

Among the comments of those who sympathize with the woman’s situation were offers of shared accommodations and options she may not have considered.

At the time of publication, it’s not known if the woman is still living in a tent with her child, or if she was able to secure a “safe and stable environment” as she had hoped.