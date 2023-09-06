Jake Suttling continues recovery from serious motorcycle crash

Photo: Gen Acton

Jake Suttling continues his inspiring recovery from a Mother's Day motorcycle crash.

After suffering multiple serious injuries when he was struck by a pickup in Lavington on his way to visit his mom in Lumby, Suttling walked with crutches for the first time only a couple of weeks ago.

Now, his mother Gen Acton says Suttling climbed the stairs at his parents' home over the Labour Day weekend.

He's now getting around with a cane instead of the crutches as well.

"There I was at the kitchen sink when I heard footsteps coming up the stairs. Another massive milestone as Jake walked up the 18 stairs in our house," Acton wrote in a Facebook post.

"He is the most inspirational and determined person I know. My real-life hero!"

The young motorcyclist was critically injured in the Highway 6 collision, suffering severe injuries to both legs, his pelvis, internal organs and wrists, and requiring reconstructive dental work.

Meanwhile a 'Look Twice for Bikes' Road 2 Recovery Motorcycle Awareness fundraiser and rally is planned for Sept. 30 at Camo Country Weddings and Events in Lumby.

More than 70 businesses have donated items for auction, and tickets are available via the event page on Facebook as well as several locations in Lumby.

There will be a pig roast dinner, music and dancing, silent and live auctions.

Tickets to the 19+ event are $50, and camping is available for $40.