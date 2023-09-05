Polson Park bear euthanized after getting into homeless camps, neighbourhood garbage

Jon Manchester

The black bear tranquilized in Vernon’s Polson Park Friday morning has been euthanized.

Signage notifying the public a bear had been spotted in the area were posted by the City of Vernon earlier in the week.

Friday, before noon, Castanet was on scene as conservation officers tranquilized the brown phase black bear.

However, the snoozing bruin was stuck between branches 30 feet up a tree and needed a nudge before falling to the ground.

COs then loaded the bear into the back of a truck and removed it from the park.

Confirmation of the bear’s demise comes from a spokesperson with the Ministry of Environment.

David Karn says the bear was reported to have been getting into homeless tents in the park, accessing loose garbage and bird feeders in the area, which caused property damage.

“The bear had become indifferent to human activity and was actively searching for non-natural food in an urban area,” says Karn.

Because of the bear’s behavior, it was deemed to be “a risk to the public” and was put down.

According to the ministry, the bear’s death serves as an “unpleasant reminder” to residents who should be vigilant “to ensure attractants are secure on their property to prevent further instances like this.”

More information on preventing human/wildlife conflicts can be found here.