Vernon teen shares employment story in hopes of changing hiring culture

Photo: Shanda Hammerton

Autism is his super power.

That's how Vernon teen Ethan Hammerton was raised – and what his recent experience with a local employer has reinforced.

Not all employers are as supportive.

Ethan is sharing his story in hopes that more employers will be open to hiring people with special needs. He just recently left his job of two years, working at the Tim Hortons in Vernon's north end.

He'd put on his resume that he’s autistic, and says he struggled to find a job when he began his search. He and his mom, Shanda Hammerton, say it was frustrating because Ethan wasn't receiving calls despite the narrative they'd heard about workplaces being desperate for staff.

"It was during the middle of COVID. And as we all know there were huge (vacancies) that needed to get filled," says Ethan. "Yet even then I was struggling to find something because they just decided to pretty much throw my resume in the trash or something."

The pair spoke to family friends whose kids with special needs had entered the workforce. On their advice, Ethan removed reference to autism from his resume.

Shanda says they were told to mention his autism at the interview, if they wanted, but were cautioned against that as well.

"It didn't feel right to us, and if we didn't tell them at the interview, if Ethan didn't mention that he was autistic, they wouldn't have been able to support him," says Shanda.

"Pam at Tim Hortons was amazing at the interview and said 'what would you need, Ethan?' And so Ethan explained some of the challenges that he'd have."

Ethan got emotional about hiding who he is when trying to enter the workforce.

"I was so nervous as he's walking into the interview because I didn't know what was going to happen. And there I am sending my kiddo into the workforce. I didn't know how he was going to be received."

The duo say their experience at Tim Hortons was "wonderful."

"A bunch of my co-workers really enjoyed being around me and I enjoyed being around them, and they would hop in on the front anytime it got extremely busy to help me," says Ethan.

Working in the busy coffee shop atmosphere helped Ethan with the skills to keep calm, and gave him a sense of unity through the workplace team dynamic.

The first few weeks were an adjustment period, with Ethan going home early a few times before settling in.

"Tim Hortons did a great job of supporting Ethan and giving him what he needed ... they tweaked things here and there. And from then it was just, we were great, off to the races," says Shanda.

I feel the responsibility, as a parent of a kiddo with special needs, that I need to showcase the positive," she says.

The mother and son are sharing Ethan's story in hopes of inspiring other non-typical youths.

Ethan is now attending Okanagan College, studying business, and hopes to open his own business and hire neurodivergent staff.