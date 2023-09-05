Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill battles injury as she enters 844-km run portion of Swiss Ultra Triathlon

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill is fighting exhaustion and an old injury as she battles on at the Swiss Ultra Triathlon in Buchs, Switzerland.

Hill finished the cycling portion of the multi-day endurance over the weekend and began the final leg of the race – an 844-kilometre run.

As of this morning, she had completed 178 km of the run, but the toll on her body has aggravated an injury from three years ago, when Hill fell through a roof and severed a glute muscle.

"That injury has come back to haunt her in the past 24 hours," her team says.

"Last night, she felt optimistic that if she changed her running style, she could manage the pain. She is doing the best she can, but she said the pain at this point is almost unbearable."

Before beginning the run, Hill had completed an amazing 76 km swim and 3,600 km on the bike – all with very little sleep and rest, going around the clock.

The run portion will see her do the equivalent of two marathons daily for 10 days.

Thirteen athletes are competing in the 'double deca' race.