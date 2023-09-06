Six bears spotted in Coldstream yard over Labour Day weekend

Contributed Kimberley Amirault-Ryan

Labour Day weekend was a wild experience for one Coldstream family as six different bears visited their backyard in just three days.

A mama bear and two cubs wandered into Kimberley Amirault-Ryan’s yard on Saturday.

Just two days later, on Monday, another mother bear and two cubs visited.

Amirault-Ryan says she’s seen an increase in bears in the neighbourhood near Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park over the past two weeks.

She believes the animals are finding the mountains quite dry and are trying to get ready for winter, coming down to the water, where food is plentiful.

“No one leaves their garbage out here, they're really good that way. Everyone has kids and pets,” explained Amirault-Ryan.

“We've got bear-proof garbage cans and stuff from the park.”

The bear families ate some grass, took a dip in the water and then moved along. However, the first group, which were more brownish in colour, did sit in a tree for a few hours after Amirault-Ryan’s son spooked them when shouting to alert neighbours the animals were there.

She says one of her neighbours found a deer carcass on their property. They suspect it was killed by a cougar and could be attracting the bears.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says carcass disposal doesn't fall under its responsibility.

More information on what to do if you find dead wildlife can be found here.

Armirault-Ryan says the community is no stranger to animal visits, but they don’t typically come down to her house, near the water. Streets above generally get the bulk of wildlife visits.

People in the neighbourhood have speculated wildfires have caused the increased sightings.

“They just said they're probably coming down to get away from the smoke originally.”