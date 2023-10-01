Vernon Ski Swap signals nearing of the winter season

Photo: Vernon Ski Club Annual Ski Swap helps fund multitude of Vernon Ski Club programs

A sure that ski season is right around the corner is the return of the Vernon Ski Club’s annual Ski Swap.

Parents of ever-growing children might want to mark Oct. 13 and 14 on their calendars.

The much-anticipated event allows anyone interested in 'new to them' gear to trade up and sell their own to make some cash.

The Ski Swap regularly attracts thousands of people to the Vernon Rec Centre and is the ski club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Program director Rodger Poole says money raised from the sale helps keep program costs down for the club's young skiers.

The club takes a 20% cut of all items sold and charges a $2 consignment fee.

People can drop off their items at the rec centre on the Friday, between 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Although the doors open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, long lineups are usual and new gear goes fast.

Doors close at 3 p.m.

More information on how you can pick up your money and what happens to unsold gear can be found here.

The sale will include alpine and cross-country skis, snowboards, boots, poles and accessories.