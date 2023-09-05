Spike belt helps stop suspect after Westside gun threat

Photo: Vernon RCMP/file

A spike belt was used to stop a suspect in a gun incident on the Westside of Okanagan Lake in the early hours of Friday.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in after a report shortly after midnight that a man is alleged to have threatened another person with a firearm.

Officers responded to a property on Pebble Park Lane, where the suspect fled in a white vehicle.

As police initiated contact, "the driver fled at a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away," says Terleski.

"A spike belt was deployed successfully, disabling the vehicle which was later found abandoned in an open area."

The suspect, who was known to police, was located later and arrested without incident.

The 28-year-old Vernon man has been released with a court date set for Sept. 7.