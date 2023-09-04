Uride provides school supplies for students at Vernon's Mission Hill Elementary

Photo: Uride

With September underway, families and teachers are getting ready for back to school – and so is a local ride sharing app.

Mission Hill Elementary in Vernon is one of the schools benefiting from Uride donating backpacks filled with school supplies.

The rideshare company is donating in cities where the app operates, Vernon included.

The company says its Good Deeds Day focused on providing equipment for students.

“Children are the future. Investing in their education and well-being is crucial,” shared Cody Ruberto, Uride founder and CEO. “By ensuring they have the essential tools, we are actively contributing to their journey of knowledge and growth.”

Uride says it’s championing for better-equipped learning environment for students and recognizes challenges schools face in providing resources,

Elementary schools, including Mission Hill Elementary, are set to receive items ranging from backpacks to notebooks, calculators, and more.

The donation is meant to alleviate some pressure for parents, teachers, and school administrations while bolstering the learning experience for students.