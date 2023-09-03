Enjoy the taste of the Shuswap and support wildfire relief

Photo: R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Enjoy the taste of the Shuswap while simultaneously helping to support it.

A portion of ticket sales from this year's Harvest Celebration at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will be donated to the Shuswap Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund for Wildfire Relief Support.

Funds support communities affected by the Bush Creek East wildfire in North Shuswap.

Tickets for the 24th annual event cost $35 each and include three sample tickets, they can be purchased by calling 250-832-5243. Additional sample tickets can be purchased for $4, they can be used for sample sized food or beverage items offered.

“Come and enjoy the taste of the Shuswap and treat yourself to a mixture of mouth-watering local cuisines from some of the best restaurants, cafes, caterers, cideries, wineries, breweries and distilleries our region offers,” said a statement from the organization.

The Harvest Celebration will take place Sept. 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes food and drink favourites from the region. Attending will be: Askew's Foods, Barley Station Brew Pub, Chef Hans Comfort Foods @ Tanto Latte, Griller's Meats, Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual, Night Café, Ovino Winery, Ricochet Brewing, Shuswap Cider Co, Shuswap Highland Stills, Sprig of Heather restaurant, Sunnybrae Vineyard & Winery and Sweet Leaf Bakery & Café.

Attendees can enjoy more than food by exploring the grounds. Visit the village, the garden and the museum, the Bedford Pharmacy & Honey Lingford Photo Studio, The McGuire General Store, the Montebello Museum Gallery Exhibits.

A silent auction will also be taking place. Items have been donated by local businesses and individuals.

A live performance from Green Room will be taking place, as well. Elaine Holmes and Lawren Clark released their first album in 2017. The duo combines latin, folk, jazz and pop and will be singing at the event.

The Harvest Celebration will be the last chance to buy raffle tickets from the Heritage Village, with the draw taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. First prize is a Twin Anchors House Boat Vacation, and second prize is original artwork by local artist Adam Meikle. Proceeds will go toward programs for the village.