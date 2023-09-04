Time to hang up your hats, the IPE is over

Chelsey Mutter

The Armstrong IPE wrapped up its 122nd year on Sunday.

General Manager Heather King says the event was fun-filled and drew crowds of people, although the exact number is still not known.

“We’re so glad that we went forward with our event. Everyone associated with our event is excited and I think the crowds speak for themselves and they’re all excited to be here,” said King.

The IPE considered cancelling the 2023 event due to wildfires in the region, which has forced many to evacuated their homes.

Ultimately, the IPE went ahead as planned. Two young adults from West Kelowna previously told Castanet they wanted to have some fun for the day. They’d previously been on evacuation orders but were on evacuation alert when they came to the fair.

The duo were focusing their time on rides, and this year’s IPE had more than ever before.

Despite the fair being bigger for 2023, King said the event was still able to keep its country-fair feeling.

Organizers are already looking forward to the 2024 IPE.

“Oh, there’s always plans for next year,” explained King. “We all have our lists going, about how we can make improvements, how we can bring in maybe new ideas, new entertainment.”

King says anyone with ideas for future fairs can email [email protected] as the organization is always open to new ideas.