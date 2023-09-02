Vernon's sister city is celebrating 150 years and is looking for six Vernon residents to join the party

Photo: Modesto

Vernon's sister city is looking for locals to help celebrate a milestone.

Modesto, California is celebrating its 150th birthday this year and city representatives are hoping a handful of Vernon residents will join in the festivities.

The invitation was extended to Vernon’s sister city committee in the hope that up to six people, possibly three couples, would represent Vernon at a gala dinner in late September.

The fun takes place Sept. 21 to 23. Tickets to the dinner and hotel rooms for those dates are being paid for by the Modesto Sister City International Committee, but air fare is not included. There is also an offer to pick up Vernon reps from the airport.

Vernon and Modesto have had a sister city relationship since the 1980s. Many friendships were forged during alternating visits by members of both communities that endure to this day.

In the past, there was also some amicable rivalry during softball tournaments, including at Funtastic.

Delegations from Modesto’s other sister cities situated in the Ukraine, Japan, France and Mexico are attending.

Anyone interested in attending can contact former Vernon mayor Wayne McGrath, director, Vernon Sister City Committee at 250-542-7744 or John Topping, former director of Vernon/Modesto relations at 250-545-1287.

Vernon’s sister city committee is also urging council to consider sending greetings to Modesto on its 150th birthday and possibly a City of Vernon gift.