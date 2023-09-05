Sundog Festival opens with two-day celebration Sept. 22-23 at Polson Park

Photo: Sundog Festival

Arts and culture will highlight the Sundog Festival at Polson Park later this month.

The inaugural Sundog Festival opens with a two-day celebration Sept. 22 and 23.

The festival is being held in conjunction with Culture Days, a national celebration of arts and culture that takes place annually over three weeks in the fall.

“We are excited to be bringing this community-driven festival to Greater Vernon in celebration of Culture Days. The first two events, our Howl of a Night and Kick-off Party, will showcase the varied talents of our local community with live music, cultural performances, artisans markets, displays by our ACNO members, food, and much more. Both events offer free admission and are open to all ages,” says Arts Council of the North Okanagan manager Shawna Patenaude.

The Friday evening Sept. 22 extravaganza, Howl of Night, goes from 5 to 9 p.m. and features live music at the Polson Park bandshell with Crashlanders, Mother Sun, Nightshades and headliner The Pseudos.

“The Polson Artisan Market will be set up with a range of talented artists and craftspeople showing and selling their wares while a selection of food trucks will be on site to feed the crowd,” says Patenaude.

Saturday has more in store with a full slate of performers, artists, displays and vendors. The official opening ceremony will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Musical acts will be performing at the bandshell throughout the day, starting at noon with Ernest Anyway and continuing with Uncle Brad, October Poppy, Norsu, Ranger and Saband.

The evening kicks off at 7:15 p.m. with a special performance by Vernon-by-the-way-of Vancouver band Daysormay, who are coming off the success of their debut full-length album, Just Existing, followed by a DJ set by Covenant Lion.

Also happening throughout the day will be dance and cultural performances by several local individuals and groups. Patrons will also enjoy an artisan market, food trucks, the ACNO member alley and a tasting room/beer garden for those 19-plus to sample locally crafted brews, ciders and wines.

“Our Kick-Off Party is an exciting way to launch Culture Days in Vernon. It will give people a sample of what to expect over the next three weeks, as we have several local creatives and organizations hosting free or pay-what-you-can community events from Sept. 22 all the way to Oct. 15,” says Patenaude.

To get the full slate of Culture Days events, visit the Sundog Vernon Culture Days Hub.