Work has started on a new gymnasium for Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong

Photo: SD83

Work has begun on a new gym for Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary School.

Construction on the gym started Aug. 14 with a completion date set for Nov. 13, 2024.

“We are very happy to see construction started,” says School District No. 83 North Okanagan-Shuswap Secretary Treasurer Dale Culler.

The school has been operating without a gym since 2021when work to retrofit the old gym revealed fire damage from the 1970s was not finished properly and would have to be fixed.

It was decided to tear the old gym down and the new gym will be constructed according to LEED Gold standards and will include energy-efficient design elements.

In addition, it will be built with non-combustible exterior materials to make the building more climate resilient and better able to withstand a wildfire.

The $11,798,870 winning bid to build the gym was submitted by Sawchuk Developments, said Director of Operations Travis Elwood.

SD83 Project Manager Ed Hildebrandt will continue to work with KMBR Architects and Sawchuk to ensure the project stays on budget and on schedule.

Students are currently being bused to nearby city-owned facilities for PE classes, and to other nearby school gyms for team sports.