No injuries to man or animal after mini chuckwagon crash at Armstrong Fair

Photo: Anne Marie Kirby

There were no injuries in a crash Friday during the mini-chuckwagon races at the Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede.

Anne Marie Kirby was watching from the stands at the popular Armstrong Fair event when she snapped a picture the mishap.

“Everyone got up and walked away,” Kirby told Castanet about the Friday incident. “The wagons got too close together and one tipped over.”

Kirby said the driver of the chuckwagon dusted himself off and kept racing.

“The accident happened in the early rounds and he kept on racing,” she said.

IPE general manager Heather King confirmed there were no injuries in the mishap and the operator and horses continued in the competition.

“The finals take place Sunday,” King said,

The IPE and stampede continues today and tomorrow at the Armstrong fairgrounds.